20 Ethiopian birrs to Norwegian kroner

Convert ETB to NOK at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = kr0.09198 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
ETB to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 ETB to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09270.1910
Low0.08720.0872
Average0.09010.1033
Change3.20%-51.84%
1 ETB to NOK stats

The performance of ETB to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0927 and a 30 day low of 0.0872. This means the 30 day average was 0.0901. The change for ETB to NOK was 3.20.

The performance of ETB to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1910 and a 90 day low of 0.0872. This means the 90 day average was 0.1033. The change for ETB to NOK was -51.84.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Norwegian Krone
1 ETB0.09198 NOK
5 ETB0.45991 NOK
10 ETB0.91982 NOK
20 ETB1.83964 NOK
50 ETB4.59909 NOK
100 ETB9.19818 NOK
250 ETB22.99545 NOK
500 ETB45.99090 NOK
1000 ETB91.98180 NOK
2000 ETB183.96360 NOK
5000 ETB459.90900 NOK
10000 ETB919.81800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 NOK10.87170 ETB
5 NOK54.35850 ETB
10 NOK108.71700 ETB
20 NOK217.43400 ETB
50 NOK543.58500 ETB
100 NOK1,087.17000 ETB
250 NOK2,717.92500 ETB
500 NOK5,435.85000 ETB
1000 NOK10,871.70000 ETB
2000 NOK21,743.40000 ETB
5000 NOK54,358.50000 ETB
10000 NOK108,717.00000 ETB