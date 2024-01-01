Ethiopian birrs to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ETB to MYR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = RM0.03639 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
ETB to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 ETB to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03650.0808
Low0.03470.0347
Average0.03570.0420
Change1.90%-54.94%
1 ETB to MYR stats

The performance of ETB to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0365 and a 30 day low of 0.0347. This means the 30 day average was 0.0357. The change for ETB to MYR was 1.90.

The performance of ETB to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0808 and a 90 day low of 0.0347. This means the 90 day average was 0.0420. The change for ETB to MYR was -54.94.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ETB0.03639 MYR
5 ETB0.18197 MYR
10 ETB0.36395 MYR
20 ETB0.72790 MYR
50 ETB1.81975 MYR
100 ETB3.63949 MYR
250 ETB9.09873 MYR
500 ETB18.19745 MYR
1000 ETB36.39490 MYR
2000 ETB72.78980 MYR
5000 ETB181.97450 MYR
10000 ETB363.94900 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ethiopian Birr
1 MYR27.47630 ETB
5 MYR137.38150 ETB
10 MYR274.76300 ETB
20 MYR549.52600 ETB
50 MYR1,373.81500 ETB
100 MYR2,747.63000 ETB
250 MYR6,869.07500 ETB
500 MYR13,738.15000 ETB
1000 MYR27,476.30000 ETB
2000 MYR54,952.60000 ETB
5000 MYR137,381.50000 ETB
10000 MYR274,763.00000 ETB