10 Ethiopian birrs to Indian rupees
Convert ETB to INR at the real exchange rate
ETB to INR conversion chart
1 ETB = 0.70281 INR
0
|1 ETB to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.7126
|1.4533
|Low
|0.6952
|0.6952
|Average
|0.7067
|0.8070
|Change
|-1.05%
|-51.52%
|View full history
1 ETB to INR stats
The performance of ETB to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7126 and a 30 day low of 0.6952. This means the 30 day average was 0.7067. The change for ETB to INR was -1.05.
The performance of ETB to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4533 and a 90 day low of 0.6952. This means the 90 day average was 0.8070. The change for ETB to INR was -51.52.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
|1 INR
|1.42286 ETB
|5 INR
|7.11430 ETB
|10 INR
|14.22860 ETB
|20 INR
|28.45720 ETB
|50 INR
|71.14300 ETB
|100 INR
|142.28600 ETB
|250 INR
|355.71500 ETB
|300 INR
|426.85800 ETB
|500 INR
|711.43000 ETB
|600 INR
|853.71600 ETB
|1000 INR
|1,422.86000 ETB
|2000 INR
|2,845.72000 ETB
|5000 INR
|7,114.30000 ETB
|10000 INR
|14,228.60000 ETB
|25000 INR
|35,571.50000 ETB
|50000 INR
|71,143.00000 ETB
|100000 INR
|142,286.00000 ETB
|1000000 INR
|1,422,860.00000 ETB
|1000000000 INR
|1,422,860,000.00000 ETB