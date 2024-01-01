500 Ethiopian birrs to Indian rupees

Convert ETB to INR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₹0.7028 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
ETB to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 ETB to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71261.4533
Low0.69520.6952
Average0.70670.8070
Change-1.05%-51.52%
1 ETB to INR stats

The performance of ETB to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7126 and a 30 day low of 0.6952. This means the 30 day average was 0.7067. The change for ETB to INR was -1.05.

The performance of ETB to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4533 and a 90 day low of 0.6952. This means the 90 day average was 0.8070. The change for ETB to INR was -51.52.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Indian Rupee
1 ETB0.70285 INR
5 ETB3.51425 INR
10 ETB7.02849 INR
20 ETB14.05698 INR
50 ETB35.14245 INR
100 ETB70.28490 INR
250 ETB175.71225 INR
500 ETB351.42450 INR
1000 ETB702.84900 INR
2000 ETB1,405.69800 INR
5000 ETB3,514.24500 INR
10000 ETB7,028.49000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 INR1.42278 ETB
5 INR7.11390 ETB
10 INR14.22780 ETB
20 INR28.45560 ETB
50 INR71.13900 ETB
100 INR142.27800 ETB
250 INR355.69500 ETB
300 INR426.83400 ETB
500 INR711.39000 ETB
600 INR853.66800 ETB
1000 INR1,422.78000 ETB
2000 INR2,845.56000 ETB
5000 INR7,113.90000 ETB
10000 INR14,227.80000 ETB
25000 INR35,569.50000 ETB
50000 INR71,139.00000 ETB
100000 INR142,278.00000 ETB
1000000 INR1,422,780.00000 ETB
1000000000 INR1,422,780,000.00000 ETB