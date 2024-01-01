1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert ETB to GHS at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = GH¢0.1344 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
ETB to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 ETB to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13580.2572
Low0.13070.1307
Average0.13320.1488
Change0.67%-47.51%
1 ETB to GHS stats

The performance of ETB to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1358 and a 30 day low of 0.1307. This means the 30 day average was 0.1332. The change for ETB to GHS was 0.67.

The performance of ETB to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2572 and a 90 day low of 0.1307. This means the 90 day average was 0.1488. The change for ETB to GHS was -47.51.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5861.4921.6240.93521.596
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8861.7931.9521.12325.959
1 USD0.9280.772184.0791.3851.5070.86720.045
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ETB0.13439 GHS
5 ETB0.67196 GHS
10 ETB1.34392 GHS
20 ETB2.68784 GHS
50 ETB6.71960 GHS
100 ETB13.43920 GHS
250 ETB33.59800 GHS
500 ETB67.19600 GHS
1000 ETB134.39200 GHS
2000 ETB268.78400 GHS
5000 ETB671.96000 GHS
10000 ETB1,343.92000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ethiopian Birr
1 GHS7.44091 ETB
5 GHS37.20455 ETB
10 GHS74.40910 ETB
20 GHS148.81820 ETB
50 GHS372.04550 ETB
100 GHS744.09100 ETB
250 GHS1,860.22750 ETB
500 GHS3,720.45500 ETB
1000 GHS7,440.91000 ETB
2000 GHS14,881.82000 ETB
5000 GHS37,204.55000 ETB
10000 GHS74,409.10000 ETB