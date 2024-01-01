10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Ethiopian birrs

Convert GHS to ETB at the real exchange rate

10,000 ghs
39,858.30 etb

GH¢1.000 GHS = Br3.986 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1060.7881.3531.50383.454
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2590.5770.9911.10161.114
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4370.8461.4521.61389.588
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ethiopian Birr
1 GHS3.98583 ETB
5 GHS19.92915 ETB
10 GHS39.85830 ETB
20 GHS79.71660 ETB
50 GHS199.29150 ETB
100 GHS398.58300 ETB
250 GHS996.45750 ETB
500 GHS1,992.91500 ETB
1000 GHS3,985.83000 ETB
2000 GHS7,971.66000 ETB
5000 GHS19,929.15000 ETB
10000 GHS39,858.30000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ETB0.25089 GHS
5 ETB1.25444 GHS
10 ETB2.50889 GHS
20 ETB5.01778 GHS
50 ETB12.54445 GHS
100 ETB25.08890 GHS
250 ETB62.72225 GHS
500 ETB125.44450 GHS
1000 ETB250.88900 GHS
2000 ETB501.77800 GHS
5000 ETB1,254.44500 GHS
10000 ETB2,508.89000 GHS