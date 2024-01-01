10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

Convert ETB to DKK at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = kr0.05788 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 ETB to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05840.1197
Low0.05590.0559
Average0.05720.0653
Change1.44%-51.39%
View full history

1 ETB to DKK stats

The performance of ETB to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0584 and a 30 day low of 0.0559. This means the 30 day average was 0.0572. The change for ETB to DKK was 1.44.

The performance of ETB to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1197 and a 90 day low of 0.0559. This means the 90 day average was 0.0653. The change for ETB to DKK was -51.39.

Track market ratesView ETB to DKK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5721.4911.6240.93521.58
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8971.7931.9521.12425.946
1 USD0.9280.772184.0811.3851.5070.86820.034
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Danish Krone
1 ETB0.05788 DKK
5 ETB0.28939 DKK
10 ETB0.57878 DKK
20 ETB1.15756 DKK
50 ETB2.89390 DKK
100 ETB5.78779 DKK
250 ETB14.46948 DKK
500 ETB28.93895 DKK
1000 ETB57.87790 DKK
2000 ETB115.75580 DKK
5000 ETB289.38950 DKK
10000 ETB578.77900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 DKK17.27770 ETB
5 DKK86.38850 ETB
10 DKK172.77700 ETB
20 DKK345.55400 ETB
50 DKK863.88500 ETB
100 DKK1,727.77000 ETB
250 DKK4,319.42500 ETB
500 DKK8,638.85000 ETB
1000 DKK17,277.70000 ETB
2000 DKK34,555.40000 ETB
5000 DKK86,388.50000 ETB
10000 DKK172,777.00000 ETB