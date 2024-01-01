1 Danish krone to Ethiopian birrs

Convert DKK to ETB at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Br17.30 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ETB
1 DKK to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.889517.8895
Low17.13538.3534
Average17.496415.9014
Change-1.29%105.98%
View full history

1 DKK to ETB stats

The performance of DKK to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8895 and a 30 day low of 17.1353. This means the 30 day average was 17.4964. The change for DKK to ETB was -1.29.

The performance of DKK to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.8895 and a 90 day low of 8.3534. This means the 90 day average was 15.9014. The change for DKK to ETB was 105.98.

Track market ratesView DKK to ETB chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1441.61611.79190.804
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49610.91984.09
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3570.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.9041.94314.178109.186

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 DKK17.30000 ETB
5 DKK86.50000 ETB
10 DKK173.00000 ETB
20 DKK346.00000 ETB
50 DKK865.00000 ETB
100 DKK1,730.00000 ETB
250 DKK4,325.00000 ETB
500 DKK8,650.00000 ETB
1000 DKK17,300.00000 ETB
2000 DKK34,600.00000 ETB
5000 DKK86,500.00000 ETB
10000 DKK173,000.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Danish Krone
1 ETB0.05780 DKK
5 ETB0.28902 DKK
10 ETB0.57804 DKK
20 ETB1.15607 DKK
50 ETB2.89018 DKK
100 ETB5.78036 DKK
250 ETB14.45090 DKK
500 ETB28.90180 DKK
1000 ETB57.80360 DKK
2000 ETB115.60720 DKK
5000 ETB289.01800 DKK
10000 ETB578.03600 DKK