5,000 Egyptian pounds to New Taiwan dollars

Convert EGP to TWD

E£1.000 EGP = NT$0.6583 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
EGP to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 EGP to TWD Last 30 days Last 90 days
High 0.6643 0.6804
Low 0.6535 0.6532
Average 0.6598 0.6615
Change -0.10% -3.11%
1 EGP to TWD stats

The performance of EGP to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6643 and a 30 day low of 0.6535. This means the 30 day average was 0.6598. The change for EGP to TWD was -0.10.

The performance of EGP to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6804 and a 90 day low of 0.6532. This means the 90 day average was 0.6615. The change for EGP to TWD was -3.11.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EGP0.65831 TWD
5 EGP3.29155 TWD
10 EGP6.58309 TWD
20 EGP13.16618 TWD
50 EGP32.91545 TWD
100 EGP65.83090 TWD
250 EGP164.57725 TWD
500 EGP329.15450 TWD
1000 EGP658.30900 TWD
2000 EGP1,316.61800 TWD
5000 EGP3,291.54500 TWD
10000 EGP6,583.09000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 TWD1.51904 EGP
5 TWD7.59520 EGP
10 TWD15.19040 EGP
20 TWD30.38080 EGP
50 TWD75.95200 EGP
100 TWD151.90400 EGP
250 TWD379.76000 EGP
500 TWD759.52000 EGP
1000 TWD1,519.04000 EGP
2000 TWD3,038.08000 EGP
5000 TWD7,595.20000 EGP
10000 TWD15,190.40000 EGP