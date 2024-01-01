100 Egyptian pounds to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert EGP to SLL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Le466.2 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to SLL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SLL
1 EGP to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High475.6670475.6670
Low462.4740456.9510
Average468.4091465.5243
Change0.06%0.09%
View full history

1 EGP to SLL stats

The performance of EGP to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 475.6670 and a 30 day low of 462.4740. This means the 30 day average was 468.4091. The change for EGP to SLL was 0.06.

The performance of EGP to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 475.6670 and a 90 day low of 456.9510. This means the 90 day average was 465.5243. The change for EGP to SLL was 0.09.

Track market ratesView EGP to SLL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50684.0853.67334.266
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62390.613.95836.925
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7882.65524.772
1 GBP1.2971.2031.79411.952109.0324.76344.433

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 EGP466.15700 SLL
5 EGP2,330.78500 SLL
10 EGP4,661.57000 SLL
20 EGP9,323.14000 SLL
50 EGP23,307.85000 SLL
100 EGP46,615.70000 SLL
250 EGP116,539.25000 SLL
500 EGP233,078.50000 SLL
1000 EGP466,157.00000 SLL
2000 EGP932,314.00000 SLL
5000 EGP2,330,785.00000 SLL
10000 EGP4,661,570.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Egyptian Pound
1 SLL0.00215 EGP
5 SLL0.01073 EGP
10 SLL0.02145 EGP
20 SLL0.04290 EGP
50 SLL0.10726 EGP
100 SLL0.21452 EGP
250 SLL0.53630 EGP
500 SLL1.07260 EGP
1000 SLL2.14520 EGP
2000 SLL4.29040 EGP
5000 SLL10.72600 EGP
10000 SLL21.45200 EGP