10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Mongolian tugriks

Convert EGP to MNT at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₮69.62 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
EGP to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 EGP to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High70.171770.1717
Low69.477168.4764
Average69.817769.5884
Change0.12%-0.38%
1 EGP to MNT stats

The performance of EGP to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 70.1717 and a 30 day low of 69.4771. This means the 30 day average was 69.8177. The change for EGP to MNT was 0.12.

The performance of EGP to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 70.1717 and a 90 day low of 68.4764. This means the 90 day average was 69.5884. The change for EGP to MNT was -0.38.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 EGP69.61940 MNT
5 EGP348.09700 MNT
10 EGP696.19400 MNT
20 EGP1,392.38800 MNT
50 EGP3,480.97000 MNT
100 EGP6,961.94000 MNT
250 EGP17,404.85000 MNT
500 EGP34,809.70000 MNT
1000 EGP69,619.40000 MNT
2000 EGP139,238.80000 MNT
5000 EGP348,097.00000 MNT
10000 EGP696,194.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Egyptian Pound
1 MNT0.01436 EGP
5 MNT0.07182 EGP
10 MNT0.14364 EGP
20 MNT0.28728 EGP
50 MNT0.71819 EGP
100 MNT1.43638 EGP
250 MNT3.59095 EGP
500 MNT7.18190 EGP
1000 MNT14.36380 EGP
2000 MNT28.72760 EGP
5000 MNT71.81900 EGP
10000 MNT143.63800 EGP