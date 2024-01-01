10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Liberian dollars

Convert EGP to LRD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = L$3.945 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39
EGP to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LRD
1 EGP to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.02174.0400
Low3.94473.9447
Average3.98584.0014
Change-1.43%-2.31%
1 EGP to LRD stats

The performance of EGP to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0217 and a 30 day low of 3.9447. This means the 30 day average was 3.9858. The change for EGP to LRD was -1.43.

The performance of EGP to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0400 and a 90 day low of 3.9447. This means the 90 day average was 4.0014. The change for EGP to LRD was -2.31.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 EGP3.94468 LRD
5 EGP19.72340 LRD
10 EGP39.44680 LRD
20 EGP78.89360 LRD
50 EGP197.23400 LRD
100 EGP394.46800 LRD
250 EGP986.17000 LRD
500 EGP1,972.34000 LRD
1000 EGP3,944.68000 LRD
2000 EGP7,889.36000 LRD
5000 EGP19,723.40000 LRD
10000 EGP39,446.80000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 LRD0.25351 EGP
5 LRD1.26753 EGP
10 LRD2.53506 EGP
20 LRD5.07012 EGP
50 LRD12.67530 EGP
100 LRD25.35060 EGP
250 LRD63.37650 EGP
500 LRD126.75300 EGP
1000 LRD253.50600 EGP
2000 LRD507.01200 EGP
5000 LRD1,267.53000 EGP
10000 LRD2,535.06000 EGP