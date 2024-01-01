50 Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas

Convert DZD to NGN at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₦12.74 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 DZD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.817012.8170
Low12.446911.6617
Average12.614212.2381
Change0.88%6.37%
View full history

1 DZD to NGN stats

The performance of DZD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.8170 and a 30 day low of 12.4469. This means the 30 day average was 12.6142. The change for DZD to NGN was 0.88.

The performance of DZD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.8170 and a 90 day low of 11.6617. This means the 90 day average was 12.2381. The change for DZD to NGN was 6.37.

Track market ratesView DZD to NGN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6611.4911.6190.93621.528
1 GBP1.20211.297109.021.7921.9461.12525.888
1 USD0.9270.771184.0781.3821.5010.86819.965
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 DZD12.73800 NGN
5 DZD63.69000 NGN
10 DZD127.38000 NGN
20 DZD254.76000 NGN
50 DZD636.90000 NGN
100 DZD1,273.80000 NGN
250 DZD3,184.50000 NGN
500 DZD6,369.00000 NGN
1000 DZD12,738.00000 NGN
2000 DZD25,476.00000 NGN
5000 DZD63,690.00000 NGN
10000 DZD127,380.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Algerian Dinar
1 NGN0.07851 DZD
5 NGN0.39253 DZD
10 NGN0.78505 DZD
20 NGN1.57010 DZD
50 NGN3.92526 DZD
100 NGN7.85052 DZD
250 NGN19.62630 DZD
500 NGN39.25260 DZD
1000 NGN78.50520 DZD
2000 NGN157.01040 DZD
5000 NGN392.52600 DZD
10000 NGN785.05200 DZD