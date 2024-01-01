250 Dominican pesos to CFP francs

Convert DOP to XPF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₣1.838 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
DOP to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 DOP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83811.8617
Low1.77811.7781
Average1.80291.8129
Change2.55%-0.87%
1 DOP to XPF stats

The performance of DOP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8381 and a 30 day low of 1.7781. This means the 30 day average was 1.8029. The change for DOP to XPF was 2.55.

The performance of DOP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8617 and a 90 day low of 1.7781. This means the 90 day average was 1.8129. The change for DOP to XPF was -0.87.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFP Franc
1 DOP1.83813 XPF
5 DOP9.19065 XPF
10 DOP18.38130 XPF
20 DOP36.76260 XPF
50 DOP91.90650 XPF
100 DOP183.81300 XPF
250 DOP459.53250 XPF
500 DOP919.06500 XPF
1000 DOP1,838.13000 XPF
2000 DOP3,676.26000 XPF
5000 DOP9,190.65000 XPF
10000 DOP18,381.30000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Dominican Peso
1 XPF0.54403 DOP
5 XPF2.72015 DOP
10 XPF5.44030 DOP
20 XPF10.88060 DOP
50 XPF27.20150 DOP
100 XPF54.40300 DOP
250 XPF136.00750 DOP
500 XPF272.01500 DOP
1000 XPF544.03000 DOP
2000 XPF1,088.06000 DOP
5000 XPF2,720.15000 DOP
10000 XPF5,440.30000 DOP