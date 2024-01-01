50 Dominican pesos to Omani rials

Convert DOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ر.ع.0.006398 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
DOP to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

OMR
1 DOP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0065
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00640.0064
Change-0.01%-1.57%
1 DOP to OMR stats

The performance of DOP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for DOP to OMR was -0.01.

The performance of DOP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for DOP to OMR was -1.57.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8381.4931.6190.93721.575
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2161.7951.9471.12625.94
1 USD0.9260.77184.0741.3821.4990.86719.969
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Omani Rial
1 DOP0.00640 OMR
5 DOP0.03199 OMR
10 DOP0.06398 OMR
20 DOP0.12796 OMR
50 DOP0.31990 OMR
100 DOP0.63979 OMR
250 DOP1.59949 OMR
500 DOP3.19897 OMR
1000 DOP6.39794 OMR
2000 DOP12.79588 OMR
5000 DOP31.98970 OMR
10000 DOP63.97940 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Dominican Peso
1 OMR156.30000 DOP
5 OMR781.50000 DOP
10 OMR1,563.00000 DOP
20 OMR3,126.00000 DOP
50 OMR7,815.00000 DOP
100 OMR15,630.00000 DOP
250 OMR39,075.00000 DOP
500 OMR78,150.00000 DOP
1000 OMR156,300.00000 DOP
2000 OMR312,600.00000 DOP
5000 OMR781,500.00000 DOP
10000 OMR1,563,000.00000 DOP