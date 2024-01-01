500 Dominican pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert DOP to NOK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = kr0.1815 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 DOP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18220.1862
Low0.17280.1728
Average0.17790.1789
Change4.13%-2.57%
View full history

1 DOP to NOK stats

The performance of DOP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1822 and a 30 day low of 0.1728. This means the 30 day average was 0.1779. The change for DOP to NOK was 4.13.

The performance of DOP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1862 and a 90 day low of 0.1728. This means the 90 day average was 0.1789. The change for DOP to NOK was -2.57.

Track market ratesView DOP to NOK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8251.4931.6190.93721.56
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2081.7951.9471.12625.924
1 USD0.9260.77184.0741.3821.4990.86719.957
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 DOP0.18146 NOK
5 DOP0.90729 NOK
10 DOP1.81457 NOK
20 DOP3.62914 NOK
50 DOP9.07285 NOK
100 DOP18.14570 NOK
250 DOP45.36425 NOK
500 DOP90.72850 NOK
1000 DOP181.45700 NOK
2000 DOP362.91400 NOK
5000 DOP907.28500 NOK
10000 DOP1,814.57000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Dominican Peso
1 NOK5.51096 DOP
5 NOK27.55480 DOP
10 NOK55.10960 DOP
20 NOK110.21920 DOP
50 NOK275.54800 DOP
100 NOK551.09600 DOP
250 NOK1,377.74000 DOP
500 NOK2,755.48000 DOP
1000 NOK5,510.96000 DOP
2000 NOK11,021.92000 DOP
5000 NOK27,554.80000 DOP
10000 NOK55,109.60000 DOP