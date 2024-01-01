50 Dominican pesos to Jersey pounds

Convert DOP to JEP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = £0.01279 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 DOP to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01280.0132
Low0.01240.0124
Average0.01260.0128
Change2.76%-2.58%
View full history

1 DOP to JEP stats

The performance of DOP to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0128 and a 30 day low of 0.0124. This means the 30 day average was 0.0126. The change for DOP to JEP was 2.76.

The performance of DOP to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0124. This means the 90 day average was 0.0128. The change for DOP to JEP was -2.58.

Track market ratesView DOP to JEP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.08190.8441.4931.6180.93721.557
1 GBP1.20211.299109.231.7961.9451.12725.92
1 USD0.9250.77184.0721.3821.4970.86719.95
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jersey pound
1 DOP0.01279 JEP
5 DOP0.06396 JEP
10 DOP0.12792 JEP
20 DOP0.25585 JEP
50 DOP0.63961 JEP
100 DOP1.27923 JEP
250 DOP3.19808 JEP
500 DOP6.39615 JEP
1000 DOP12.79230 JEP
2000 DOP25.58460 JEP
5000 DOP63.96150 JEP
10000 DOP127.92300 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Dominican Peso
1 JEP78.17200 DOP
5 JEP390.86000 DOP
10 JEP781.72000 DOP
20 JEP1,563.44000 DOP
50 JEP3,908.60000 DOP
100 JEP7,817.20000 DOP
250 JEP19,543.00000 DOP
500 JEP39,086.00000 DOP
1000 JEP78,172.00000 DOP
2000 JEP156,344.00000 DOP
5000 JEP390,860.00000 DOP
10000 JEP781,720.00000 DOP