Dominican pesos to Indonesian rupiahs today
Convert DOP to IDR at the real exchange rate
DOP to IDR conversion chart
1 DOP = 259.58600 IDR
0
|1 DOP to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|260.8900
|275.1050
|Low
|251.0390
|251.0390
|Average
|256.3543
|260.4543
|Change
|2.76%
|-5.38%
|View full history
1 DOP to IDR stats
The performance of DOP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 260.8900 and a 30 day low of 251.0390. This means the 30 day average was 256.3543. The change for DOP to IDR was 2.76.
The performance of DOP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 275.1050 and a 90 day low of 251.0390. This means the 90 day average was 260.4543. The change for DOP to IDR was -5.38.
|Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 DOP
|259.58600 IDR
|5 DOP
|1,297.93000 IDR
|10 DOP
|2,595.86000 IDR
|20 DOP
|5,191.72000 IDR
|50 DOP
|12,979.30000 IDR
|100 DOP
|25,958.60000 IDR
|250 DOP
|64,896.50000 IDR
|500 DOP
|129,793.00000 IDR
|1000 DOP
|259,586.00000 IDR
|2000 DOP
|519,172.00000 IDR
|5000 DOP
|1,297,930.00000 IDR
|10000 DOP
|2,595,860.00000 IDR