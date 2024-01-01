100 Dominican pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert DOP to IDR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Rp259.6 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
DOP to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 DOP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High260.8900275.1050
Low251.0390251.0390
Average256.3543260.4543
Change2.76%-5.38%
1 DOP to IDR stats

The performance of DOP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 260.8900 and a 30 day low of 251.0390. This means the 30 day average was 256.3543. The change for DOP to IDR was 2.76.

The performance of DOP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 275.1050 and a 90 day low of 251.0390. This means the 90 day average was 260.4543. The change for DOP to IDR was -5.38.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DOP259.58600 IDR
5 DOP1,297.93000 IDR
10 DOP2,595.86000 IDR
20 DOP5,191.72000 IDR
50 DOP12,979.30000 IDR
100 DOP25,958.60000 IDR
250 DOP64,896.50000 IDR
500 DOP129,793.00000 IDR
1000 DOP259,586.00000 IDR
2000 DOP519,172.00000 IDR
5000 DOP1,297,930.00000 IDR
10000 DOP2,595,860.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Dominican Peso
1 IDR0.00385 DOP
5 IDR0.01926 DOP
10 IDR0.03852 DOP
20 IDR0.07705 DOP
50 IDR0.19261 DOP
100 IDR0.38523 DOP
250 IDR0.96307 DOP
500 IDR1.92615 DOP
1000 IDR3.85229 DOP
2000 IDR7.70458 DOP
5000 IDR19.26145 DOP
10000 IDR38.52290 DOP