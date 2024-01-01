10 Dominican pesos to Georgian laris
Convert DOP to GEL at the real exchange rate
DOP to GEL conversion chart
1 DOP = 0.04554 GEL
0
|1 DOP to GEL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0457
|0.0460
|Low
|0.0452
|0.0449
|Average
|0.0454
|0.0453
|Change
|0.67%
|-0.57%
|View full history
1 DOP to GEL stats
The performance of DOP to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0457 and a 30 day low of 0.0452. This means the 30 day average was 0.0454. The change for DOP to GEL was 0.67.
The performance of DOP to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0460 and a 90 day low of 0.0449. This means the 90 day average was 0.0453. The change for DOP to GEL was -0.57.
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Dominican Peso
|1 GEL
|21.95880 DOP
|5 GEL
|109.79400 DOP
|10 GEL
|219.58800 DOP
|20 GEL
|439.17600 DOP
|50 GEL
|1,097.94000 DOP
|100 GEL
|2,195.88000 DOP
|250 GEL
|5,489.70000 DOP
|500 GEL
|10,979.40000 DOP
|1000 GEL
|21,958.80000 DOP
|2000 GEL
|43,917.60000 DOP
|5000 GEL
|109,794.00000 DOP
|10000 GEL
|219,588.00000 DOP