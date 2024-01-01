10 Dominican pesos to Georgian laris

Convert DOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₾0.04554 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
DOP to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 DOP to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04570.0460
Low0.04520.0449
Average0.04540.0453
Change0.67%-0.57%
1 DOP to GEL stats

The performance of DOP to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0457 and a 30 day low of 0.0452. This means the 30 day average was 0.0454. The change for DOP to GEL was 0.67.

The performance of DOP to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0460 and a 90 day low of 0.0449. This means the 90 day average was 0.0453. The change for DOP to GEL was -0.57.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Georgian Lari
1 DOP0.04554 GEL
5 DOP0.22770 GEL
10 DOP0.45540 GEL
20 DOP0.91080 GEL
50 DOP2.27700 GEL
100 DOP4.55399 GEL
250 DOP11.38498 GEL
500 DOP22.76995 GEL
1000 DOP45.53990 GEL
2000 DOP91.07980 GEL
5000 DOP227.69950 GEL
10000 DOP455.39900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Dominican Peso
1 GEL21.95880 DOP
5 GEL109.79400 DOP
10 GEL219.58800 DOP
20 GEL439.17600 DOP
50 GEL1,097.94000 DOP
100 GEL2,195.88000 DOP
250 GEL5,489.70000 DOP
500 GEL10,979.40000 DOP
1000 GEL21,958.80000 DOP
2000 GEL43,917.60000 DOP
5000 GEL109,794.00000 DOP
10000 GEL219,588.00000 DOP