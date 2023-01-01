1 thousand Colombian pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert COP to CRC

1,000 cop
132.24 crc

1.00000 COP = 0.13224 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 COP0.13224 CRC
5 COP0.66118 CRC
10 COP1.32237 CRC
20 COP2.64474 CRC
50 COP6.61185 CRC
100 COP13.22370 CRC
250 COP33.05925 CRC
500 COP66.11850 CRC
1000 COP132.23700 CRC
2000 COP264.47400 CRC
5000 COP661.18500 CRC
10000 COP1322.37000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Colombian Peso
1 CRC7.56220 COP
5 CRC37.81100 COP
10 CRC75.62200 COP
20 CRC151.24400 COP
50 CRC378.11000 COP
100 CRC756.22000 COP
250 CRC1890.55000 COP
500 CRC3781.10000 COP
1000 CRC7562.20000 COP
2000 CRC15124.40000 COP
5000 CRC37811.00000 COP
10000 CRC75622.00000 COP