10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to New Taiwan dollars

Convert CNY to TWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
43,929.80 twd

1.00000 CNY = 4.39298 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CNY4.39298 TWD
5 CNY21.96490 TWD
10 CNY43.92980 TWD
20 CNY87.85960 TWD
50 CNY219.64900 TWD
100 CNY439.29800 TWD
250 CNY1098.24500 TWD
500 CNY2196.49000 TWD
1000 CNY4392.98000 TWD
2000 CNY8785.96000 TWD
5000 CNY21964.90000 TWD
10000 CNY43929.80000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TWD0.22764 CNY
5 TWD1.13818 CNY
10 TWD2.27636 CNY
20 TWD4.55272 CNY
50 TWD11.38180 CNY
100 TWD22.76360 CNY
250 TWD56.90900 CNY
500 TWD113.81800 CNY
1000 TWD227.63600 CNY
2000 TWD455.27200 CNY
5000 TWD1138.18000 CNY
10000 TWD2276.36000 CNY