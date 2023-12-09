100 Chinese yuan rmb to Polish zloty

Convert CNY to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 cny
56.21 pln

1.00000 CNY = 0.56210 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Polish Zloty
1 CNY0.56210 PLN
5 CNY2.81049 PLN
10 CNY5.62098 PLN
20 CNY11.24196 PLN
50 CNY28.10490 PLN
100 CNY56.20980 PLN
250 CNY140.52450 PLN
500 CNY281.04900 PLN
1000 CNY562.09800 PLN
2000 CNY1124.19600 PLN
5000 CNY2810.49000 PLN
10000 CNY5620.98000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PLN1.77905 CNY
5 PLN8.89525 CNY
10 PLN17.79050 CNY
20 PLN35.58100 CNY
50 PLN88.95250 CNY
100 PLN177.90500 CNY
250 PLN444.76250 CNY
500 PLN889.52500 CNY
1000 PLN1779.05000 CNY
2000 PLN3558.10000 CNY
5000 PLN8895.25000 CNY
10000 PLN17790.50000 CNY