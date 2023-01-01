1 Chilean peso to Jamaican dollars

Convert CLP to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.18 jmd

1.00000 CLP = 0.17855 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Chilean pesos to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 CLP0.17855 JMD
5 CLP0.89277 JMD
10 CLP1.78554 JMD
20 CLP3.57108 JMD
50 CLP8.92770 JMD
100 CLP17.85540 JMD
250 CLP44.63850 JMD
500 CLP89.27700 JMD
1000 CLP178.55400 JMD
2000 CLP357.10800 JMD
5000 CLP892.77000 JMD
10000 CLP1785.54000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 JMD5.60055 CLP
5 JMD28.00275 CLP
10 JMD56.00550 CLP
20 JMD112.01100 CLP
50 JMD280.02750 CLP
100 JMD560.05500 CLP
250 JMD1400.13750 CLP
500 JMD2800.27500 CLP
1000 JMD5600.55000 CLP
2000 JMD11201.10000 CLP
5000 JMD28002.75000 CLP
10000 JMD56005.50000 CLP