2000 Jamaican dollars to Chilean pesos

Convert JMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

2,000 jmd
11,202 clp

1.00000 JMD = 5.60114 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861081.0938590.98781.464721.624490.9471918.72
1 GBP1.1613311.2703105.6651.7011.886541.121.7398
1 USD0.914250.787216183.18121.339051.485110.8659517.1139
1 INR0.01099050.009463860.012021910.0160980.01785390.01041040.205742

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 JMD5.60114 CLP
5 JMD28.00570 CLP
10 JMD56.01140 CLP
20 JMD112.02280 CLP
50 JMD280.05700 CLP
100 JMD560.11400 CLP
250 JMD1400.28500 CLP
500 JMD2800.57000 CLP
1000 JMD5601.14000 CLP
2000 JMD11202.28000 CLP
5000 JMD28005.70000 CLP
10000 JMD56011.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 CLP0.17853 JMD
5 CLP0.89267 JMD
10 CLP1.78535 JMD
20 CLP3.57070 JMD
50 CLP8.92675 JMD
100 CLP17.85350 JMD
250 CLP44.63375 JMD
500 CLP89.26750 JMD
1000 CLP178.53500 JMD
2000 CLP357.07000 JMD
5000 CLP892.67500 JMD
10000 CLP1785.35000 JMD