1 Botswanan pula to Brazilian reais

Convert BWP to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 bwp
0.36 brl

1.00000 BWP = 0.36252 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Brazilian Real
1 BWP0.36252 BRL
5 BWP1.81258 BRL
10 BWP3.62517 BRL
20 BWP7.25034 BRL
50 BWP18.12585 BRL
100 BWP36.25170 BRL
250 BWP90.62925 BRL
500 BWP181.25850 BRL
1000 BWP362.51700 BRL
2000 BWP725.03400 BRL
5000 BWP1812.58500 BRL
10000 BWP3625.17000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Botswanan Pula
1 BRL2.75849 BWP
5 BRL13.79245 BWP
10 BRL27.58490 BWP
20 BRL55.16980 BWP
50 BRL137.92450 BWP
100 BRL275.84900 BWP
250 BRL689.62250 BWP
500 BRL1379.24500 BWP
1000 BRL2758.49000 BWP
2000 BRL5516.98000 BWP
5000 BRL13792.45000 BWP
10000 BRL27584.90000 BWP