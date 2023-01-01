Bahamian dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BSD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
2,498,000 tzs

1.00000 BSD = 2498.00000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5414383.24531.37341.667221.3471518.3150.804959
1 AUD0.64875154.00540.8909931.081610.87396411.88190.522217
1 INR0.01201270.018516710.01649820.02002780.01618290.2200120.00966972
1 CAD0.728121.1223460.612611.213940.98088713.33550.586106

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BSD2498.00000 TZS
5 BSD12490.00000 TZS
10 BSD24980.00000 TZS
20 BSD49960.00000 TZS
50 BSD124900.00000 TZS
100 BSD249800.00000 TZS
250 BSD624500.00000 TZS
500 BSD1249000.00000 TZS
1000 BSD2498000.00000 TZS
2000 BSD4996000.00000 TZS
5000 BSD12490000.00000 TZS
10000 BSD24980000.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahamian Dollar
1 TZS0.00040 BSD
5 TZS0.00200 BSD
10 TZS0.00400 BSD
20 TZS0.00801 BSD
50 TZS0.02002 BSD
100 TZS0.04003 BSD
250 TZS0.10008 BSD
500 TZS0.20016 BSD
1000 TZS0.40032 BSD
2000 TZS0.80064 BSD
5000 TZS2.00160 BSD
10000 TZS4.00320 BSD