20 Brazilian reais to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BRL to TTD at the real exchange rate

20 brl
27.54 ttd

1.00000 BRL = 1.37712 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BRL1.37712 TTD
5 BRL6.88560 TTD
10 BRL13.77120 TTD
20 BRL27.54240 TTD
50 BRL68.85600 TTD
100 BRL137.71200 TTD
250 BRL344.28000 TTD
500 BRL688.56000 TTD
1000 BRL1377.12000 TTD
2000 BRL2754.24000 TTD
5000 BRL6885.60000 TTD
10000 BRL13771.20000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 TTD0.72615 BRL
5 TTD3.63075 BRL
10 TTD7.26151 BRL
20 TTD14.52302 BRL
50 TTD36.30755 BRL
100 TTD72.61510 BRL
250 TTD181.53775 BRL
500 TTD363.07550 BRL
1000 TTD726.15100 BRL
2000 TTD1452.30200 BRL
5000 TTD3630.75500 BRL
10000 TTD7261.51000 BRL