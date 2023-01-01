10 Bolivian bolivianos to Singapore dollars

Convert BOB to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 bob
1.93 sgd

1.00000 BOB = 0.19313 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.36335871814.0250.9140.793367149.44555.4911
1 CAD0.7334871638.867597.0770.6704020.581925109.61640.702
1 CLP0.001148110.0015652710.9345870.001049360.000910870.1715790.0637096
1 NGN0.001228460.001674831.0699910.001122810.0009746230.1835880.0681688

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Singapore Dollar
1 BOB0.19313 SGD
5 BOB0.96564 SGD
10 BOB1.93129 SGD
20 BOB3.86258 SGD
50 BOB9.65645 SGD
100 BOB19.31290 SGD
250 BOB48.28225 SGD
500 BOB96.56450 SGD
1000 BOB193.12900 SGD
2000 BOB386.25800 SGD
5000 BOB965.64500 SGD
10000 BOB1931.29000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SGD5.17788 BOB
5 SGD25.88940 BOB
10 SGD51.77880 BOB
20 SGD103.55760 BOB
50 SGD258.89400 BOB
100 SGD517.78800 BOB
250 SGD1294.47000 BOB
500 SGD2588.94000 BOB
1000 SGD5177.88000 BOB
2000 SGD10355.76000 BOB
5000 SGD25889.40000 BOB
10000 SGD51778.80000 BOB