500 Bahraini dinars to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BHD to TMT at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
4641.44 tmt

1.00000 BHD = 9.28287 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BHD9.28287 TMT
5 BHD46.41435 TMT
10 BHD92.82870 TMT
20 BHD185.65740 TMT
50 BHD464.14350 TMT
100 BHD928.28700 TMT
250 BHD2320.71750 TMT
500 BHD4641.43500 TMT
1000 BHD9282.87000 TMT
2000 BHD18565.74000 TMT
5000 BHD46414.35000 TMT
10000 BHD92828.70000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 TMT0.10773 BHD
5 TMT0.53863 BHD
10 TMT1.07725 BHD
20 TMT2.15450 BHD
50 TMT5.38625 BHD
100 TMT10.77250 BHD
250 TMT26.93125 BHD
500 TMT53.86250 BHD
1000 TMT107.72500 BHD
2000 TMT215.45000 BHD
5000 TMT538.62500 BHD
10000 TMT1077.25000 BHD