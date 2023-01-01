Bahraini dinars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BHD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
761,916 pkr

1.00000 BHD = 761.91600 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.23740.92191.6715418.3082844.0831.37261.349
1 INR0.012013810.01107570.02008160.21995210.14070.01649020.0162067
1 EUR1.084790.287611.8131219.8589915.5771.488861.46326
1 NZD0.5982549.79680.551535110.9529504.9730.8211580.807039

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BHD761.91600 PKR
5 BHD3809.58000 PKR
10 BHD7619.16000 PKR
20 BHD15238.32000 PKR
50 BHD38095.80000 PKR
100 BHD76191.60000 PKR
250 BHD190479.00000 PKR
500 BHD380958.00000 PKR
1000 BHD761916.00000 PKR
2000 BHD1523832.00000 PKR
5000 BHD3809580.00000 PKR
10000 BHD7619160.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 PKR0.00131 BHD
5 PKR0.00656 BHD
10 PKR0.01312 BHD
20 PKR0.02625 BHD
50 PKR0.06562 BHD
100 PKR0.13125 BHD
250 PKR0.32812 BHD
500 PKR0.65624 BHD
1000 PKR1.31248 BHD
2000 PKR2.62496 BHD
5000 PKR6.56240 BHD
10000 PKR13.12480 BHD