2000 Bahraini dinars to Mexican pesos

Convert BHD to MXN at the real exchange rate

2,000 bhd
90,903 mxn

1.00000 BHD = 45.45150 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 BHD45.45150 MXN
5 BHD227.25750 MXN
10 BHD454.51500 MXN
20 BHD909.03000 MXN
50 BHD2272.57500 MXN
100 BHD4545.15000 MXN
250 BHD11362.87500 MXN
500 BHD22725.75000 MXN
1000 BHD45451.50000 MXN
2000 BHD90903.00000 MXN
5000 BHD227257.50000 MXN
10000 BHD454515.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 MXN0.02200 BHD
5 MXN0.11001 BHD
10 MXN0.22002 BHD
20 MXN0.44003 BHD
50 MXN1.10007 BHD
100 MXN2.20015 BHD
250 MXN5.50038 BHD
500 MXN11.00075 BHD
1000 MXN22.00150 BHD
2000 MXN44.00300 BHD
5000 MXN110.00750 BHD
10000 MXN220.01500 BHD