5 Bahraini dinars to Danish kroner

Convert BHD to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
90.50 dkk

1.00000 BHD = 18.09920 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Danish Krone
1 BHD18.09920 DKK
5 BHD90.49600 DKK
10 BHD180.99200 DKK
20 BHD361.98400 DKK
50 BHD904.96000 DKK
100 BHD1809.92000 DKK
250 BHD4524.80000 DKK
500 BHD9049.60000 DKK
1000 BHD18099.20000 DKK
2000 BHD36198.40000 DKK
5000 BHD90496.00000 DKK
10000 BHD180992.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 DKK0.05525 BHD
5 DKK0.27626 BHD
10 DKK0.55251 BHD
20 DKK1.10502 BHD
50 DKK2.76255 BHD
100 DKK5.52510 BHD
250 DKK13.81275 BHD
500 DKK27.62550 BHD
1000 DKK55.25100 BHD
2000 DKK110.50200 BHD
5000 DKK276.25500 BHD
10000 DKK552.51000 BHD