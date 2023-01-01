Bahraini dinars to Albanian leks today

Convert BHD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
254525 all

1.00000 BHD = 254.52500 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24370.92231.6726618.3253844.0231.37281.34925
1 INR0.012012910.01107950.02009350.2201410.13920.01649130.0162084
1 EUR1.0842590.25711.8135819.8692915.1321.488461.46292
1 NZD0.5978549.76720.551395110.9558504.5990.8207280.806649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 BHD254.52500 ALL
5 BHD1272.62500 ALL
10 BHD2545.25000 ALL
20 BHD5090.50000 ALL
50 BHD12726.25000 ALL
100 BHD25452.50000 ALL
250 BHD63631.25000 ALL
500 BHD127262.50000 ALL
1000 BHD254525.00000 ALL
2000 BHD509050.00000 ALL
5000 BHD1272625.00000 ALL
10000 BHD2545250.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bahraini Dinar
1 ALL0.00393 BHD
5 ALL0.01964 BHD
10 ALL0.03929 BHD
20 ALL0.07858 BHD
50 ALL0.19644 BHD
100 ALL0.39289 BHD
250 ALL0.98222 BHD
500 ALL1.96444 BHD
1000 ALL3.92888 BHD
2000 ALL7.85776 BHD
5000 ALL19.64440 BHD
10000 ALL39.28880 BHD