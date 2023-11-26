1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BGN to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,400,200 tzs

1.00000 BGN = 1400.20000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BGN1400.20000 TZS
5 BGN7001.00000 TZS
10 BGN14002.00000 TZS
20 BGN28004.00000 TZS
50 BGN70010.00000 TZS
100 BGN140020.00000 TZS
250 BGN350050.00000 TZS
500 BGN700100.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1400200.00000 TZS
2000 BGN2800400.00000 TZS
5000 BGN7001000.00000 TZS
10000 BGN14002000.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 TZS0.00071 BGN
5 TZS0.00357 BGN
10 TZS0.00714 BGN
20 TZS0.01428 BGN
50 TZS0.03571 BGN
100 TZS0.07142 BGN
250 TZS0.17855 BGN
500 TZS0.35709 BGN
1000 TZS0.71418 BGN
2000 TZS1.42837 BGN
5000 TZS3.57091 BGN
10000 TZS7.14183 BGN