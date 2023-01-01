Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BAM to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
13,433,900 vnd

1.00000 BAM = 13433.90000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875251.0847590.28541.487631.672710.964618.736
1 GBP1.1425311.23935103.1531.699641.91111.1020921.4063
1 USD0.921850.806875183.23151.37141.542020.889317.2722
1 INR0.0110760.009694340.012014710.01647690.01852690.01068470.20752

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Vietnamese Dong
1 BAM13433.90000 VND
5 BAM67169.50000 VND
10 BAM134339.00000 VND
20 BAM268678.00000 VND
50 BAM671695.00000 VND
100 BAM1343390.00000 VND
250 BAM3358475.00000 VND
500 BAM6716950.00000 VND
1000 BAM13433900.00000 VND
2000 BAM26867800.00000 VND
5000 BAM67169500.00000 VND
10000 BAM134339000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 VND0.00007 BAM
5 VND0.00037 BAM
10 VND0.00074 BAM
20 VND0.00149 BAM
50 VND0.00372 BAM
100 VND0.00744 BAM
250 VND0.01861 BAM
500 VND0.03722 BAM
1000 VND0.07444 BAM
2000 VND0.14888 BAM
5000 VND0.37219 BAM
10000 VND0.74439 BAM