50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert VND to BAM at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = KM0.00007113 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
VND to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BAM
1 VND to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.46%-0.03%
1 VND to BAM stats

The performance of VND to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BAM was -0.46.

The performance of VND to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BAM was -0.03.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1000 VND0.07113 BAM
2000 VND0.14226 BAM
5000 VND0.35564 BAM
10000 VND0.71128 BAM
20000 VND1.42255 BAM
50000 VND3.55638 BAM
100000 VND7.11275 BAM
200000 VND14.22550 BAM
500000 VND35.56375 BAM
1000000 VND71.12750 BAM
2000000 VND142.25500 BAM
5000000 VND355.63750 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Vietnamese Dong
1 BAM14,059.30000 VND
5 BAM70,296.50000 VND
10 BAM140,593.00000 VND
20 BAM281,186.00000 VND
50 BAM702,965.00000 VND
100 BAM1,405,930.00000 VND
250 BAM3,514,825.00000 VND
500 BAM7,029,650.00000 VND
1000 BAM14,059,300.00000 VND
2000 BAM28,118,600.00000 VND
5000 BAM70,296,500.00000 VND
10000 BAM140,593,000.00000 VND