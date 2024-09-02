Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Vietnamese dongs is currently 14,079.800 today, reflecting a 0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.988% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 14,220.300 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 14,050.100 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.272% decrease in value.