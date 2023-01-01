1 thousand Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to New Zealand dollars

Convert BAM to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
916.64 nzd

1.00000 BAM = 0.91664 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / New Zealand Dollar
1 BAM0.91664 NZD
5 BAM4.58320 NZD
10 BAM9.16640 NZD
20 BAM18.33280 NZD
50 BAM45.83200 NZD
100 BAM91.66400 NZD
250 BAM229.16000 NZD
500 BAM458.32000 NZD
1000 BAM916.64000 NZD
2000 BAM1833.28000 NZD
5000 BAM4583.20000 NZD
10000 BAM9166.40000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 NZD1.09094 BAM
5 NZD5.45470 BAM
10 NZD10.90940 BAM
20 NZD21.81880 BAM
50 NZD54.54700 BAM
100 NZD109.09400 BAM
250 NZD272.73500 BAM
500 NZD545.47000 BAM
1000 NZD1090.94000 BAM
2000 NZD2181.88000 BAM
5000 NZD5454.70000 BAM
10000 NZD10909.40000 BAM