Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.908 today, reflecting a 0.456% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.398% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.921 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.903 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.320% decrease in value.