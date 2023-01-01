100 Azerbaijani manats to Jordanian dinars

Convert AZN to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 azn
41.727 jod

1.00000 AZN = 0.41726 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.3451.339350.9141.642711.363350.7933671.51895
1 INR0.011998310.016070.01096640.01970980.01635790.009519080.0182248
1 SGD0.74663162.227910.6824161.22651.017920.5923531.13409
1 EUR1.094191.18781.4653811.797291.491640.868051.66188

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manats

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Jordanian Dinar
1 AZN0.41726 JOD
5 AZN2.08632 JOD
10 AZN4.17265 JOD
20 AZN8.34530 JOD
50 AZN20.86325 JOD
100 AZN41.72650 JOD
250 AZN104.31625 JOD
500 AZN208.63250 JOD
1000 AZN417.26500 JOD
2000 AZN834.53000 JOD
5000 AZN2086.32500 JOD
10000 AZN4172.65000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 JOD2.39656 AZN
5 JOD11.98280 AZN
10 JOD23.96560 AZN
20 JOD47.93120 AZN
50 JOD119.82800 AZN
100 JOD239.65600 AZN
250 JOD599.14000 AZN
500 JOD1198.28000 AZN
1000 JOD2396.56000 AZN
2000 JOD4793.12000 AZN
5000 JOD11982.80000 AZN
10000 JOD23965.60000 AZN