Angolan kwanza to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -1.409% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.029 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -1.811% decrease in value.