Angolan kwanza to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 24.566 today, reflecting a 0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -0.331% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 25.003 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 24.272 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.188% increase in value.