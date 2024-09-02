Angolan kwanza to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Serbian dinars is currently 0.115 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 0.330% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.115 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.113 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.896% decrease in value.