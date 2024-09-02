Angolan kwanza to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 8.325 today, reflecting a 0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 0.068% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 8.342 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 8.220 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.812% decrease in value.