Angolan kwanza to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Malawian kwachas is currently 1.881 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -0.747% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1.895 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.867 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.812% decrease in value.