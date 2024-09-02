Angolan kwanza to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.043 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -1.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.812% decrease in value.