Angolan kwanza to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to South Korean wons is currently 1.453 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 0.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1.457 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.433 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.007% decrease in value.