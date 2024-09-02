Angolan kwanza to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -1.533% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.015 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.014 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.965% decrease in value.