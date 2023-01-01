Netherlands Antillean guilders to Jersey pounds today

Convert ANG to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
447.47 jep

1.00000 ANG = 0.44747 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0849590.30421.486491.670820.964518.751
1 GBP1.1429211.2399103.2011.698791.909451.1023521.4289
1 USD0.92170.806517183.23351.37011.540.8889517.2828
1 INR0.01107370.009689810.012014410.01646090.01850220.01068020.207642

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Jersey pound
1 ANG0.44747 JEP
5 ANG2.23736 JEP
10 ANG4.47472 JEP
20 ANG8.94944 JEP
50 ANG22.37360 JEP
100 ANG44.74720 JEP
250 ANG111.86800 JEP
500 ANG223.73600 JEP
1000 ANG447.47200 JEP
2000 ANG894.94400 JEP
5000 ANG2237.36000 JEP
10000 ANG4474.72000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 JEP2.23478 ANG
5 JEP11.17390 ANG
10 JEP22.34780 ANG
20 JEP44.69560 ANG
50 JEP111.73900 ANG
100 JEP223.47800 ANG
250 JEP558.69500 ANG
500 JEP1117.39000 ANG
1000 JEP2234.78000 ANG
2000 JEP4469.56000 ANG
5000 JEP11173.90000 ANG
10000 JEP22347.80000 ANG